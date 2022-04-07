April 7, 2022 - Abshire Public Relations, an award winning PR firm headquartered in Savannah, recently hired Caroline Holden as director of business development.
Holden will work directly with senior management to manage all business accounts and attract new clients.
Holden graduated with a bachelors in political science from the University of Georgia in 2016. After graduation, Holden joined the office of Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter first as an assistant and then as a legislative correspondent. For the last three years she worked as a legal administrative assistant at D.C.-based Faegre Drinker, one of the 50 largest law firms in the United States.
For more information about Abshire Public Relations visit abshirepr.com.
