December 8, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new Account Executive, Chloe Davis. At LFPR, the role of the Account Executive is to support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluations, event management, content creation, social media management, and interacting with clients.
Chloe was born and raised in Savannah and is a graduate from Georgia Southern University with a degree in Communication Studies. Her prior experience as a Project Coordinator in creative marketing in an Atlanta agency has provided her with experience in communications and marketing. Her dedication, organization, interpersonal skills, as well as her passion for community and problem solving led her to LFPR, where she joined earlier this month.
