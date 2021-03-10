March 10, 2021 - Cecilia Russo Marketing, a Savannah-based Southeast regional public relations, brand positioning and reputation management firm, announced that Cynthia Cradduck has been appointed as Managing Partner.
Cradduck, who joined Cecilia Russo Marketing in 2014 and became a Junior Partner in 2018, has been deeply involved in the firm’s management – serving clients in a diverse range of industries such as construction, medical, trades, hospitality, real estate, nonprofit organizations, and more.
"Cynthia will continue to elevate our firm's future as a strategic, decisive and resilient leader," said company owner and President Cecilia Russo Turner. "Over the last seven years, she has shown a rare combination of servant leadership and indispensable qualities, including the ability to understand business needs, ably connect with clients and effectively manage and lead our team of coworkers."
In her expanded role, Cradduck will oversee business development and lead reputation management, media relations, photography, videography, graphic design, website development, and online search engine optimization services. She will continue to manage staff as the company grows its team of full-time, part-time and independent associates.
"I am honored for the opportunity to lead our talented, client-focused and community-engaged firm into the future,” Cradduck said. "At one point or another, Cecilia has graciously yet strategically imparted her experience and knowledge to me for so many years and I have a unique understanding of what it takes to make all of the pieces of this business come together. I am committed to the success of every person on our incredible team as we continue to serve the many marketing needs in our Southeast region."
Cradduck also serves as the executive administrator of Leadership South Georgia and is a Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Beyond her professional work, Cradduck is an active member in the community, serving and supporting Georgia Jaycees, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, One Love Animal Rescue, the Fresh Air Home on Tybee Island, and her church Wesley Monumental United Methodist.
In 2018, Cradduck was recognized as one of Georgia's best and brightest as a 40-Under-40 leader by Georgia Trend magazine. A year prior, she was named a Rising Star in Business by Savannah Magazine and Savannah Morning News. Cradduck served as president of Savannah Jaycees during their 75th Anniversary year and then two years as vice president of Georgia Jaycees.
A 2014 graduate of Georgia Southern University, Cradduck has continued her education and received many certifications, including United Way of the Coastal Empire Young Leaders’ Board Readiness Program, Dale Carnegie LIVE online training program, and Savannah Speechcraft for Professional Women course sponsored by Toastmasters International.
She is a Savannah native and resides in Thunderbolt, Georgia, with her husband and son.
For more information, call 912-665-0005 or visit ceciliarussomarketing.com.
