December 13, 2021 - Docugraphics, a provider of workplace and production print technology solutions for small and medium businesses is expanding its community outreach program with a five-year partnership with the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization. Docugraphics will provide financial and printing support and its employees will collaborate with local AFSP Chapters in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Engagement by the Docugraphics team includes participation at AFSP’s “Out of the Darkness” events on college and academic campuses, on suicide awareness City Walks, and organized fundraisers.
Ms. Corina Fimian leads Docugraphics Community Outreach Program and is handling the launch of the AFSP-Docugraphics partnership.
“So many in the communities we serve have been affected by mental health issues personally or through family, friends and colleagues," said Corina Fimian, Head of Community Outreach for Docugraphics. "AFSP’s dedication to saving lives and bringing hope to those impacted by suicide is highly valued. We are proud to support their mission.”
Visit docu-graphics.com or call 888-573-0303 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.