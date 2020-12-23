December 23, 2020 - Shelter From The Rain, a local nonprofit, recently announced that WSAV’s Kim Gusby is the winner of their 2020 Christmas Carol Contest for single mothers in Savannah.
Due to the pandemic, the organization was unable to host their annual Christmas Concert in person this year. In an effort to stay safe during the holiday season, the organization transformed their annual Christmas Concert into a virtual Christmas Carol Contest featuring Kim Gusby, Dedrick Clark, Lyn Avenue, Laiken Love, Porschia Mitchell, The Savannah Bananas, Reese Bailey and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
The funds raised through this online fundraiser will provide assistance to single mothers and children in need. This year, the organization also celebrated their 10-year anniversary and the funds raised online will support their Mental Health for Single Moms program, their Virtual Tutoring Services for Students of Single Mothers, their Community Diaper Bank and their ”Hope For the Holidays” Christmas Giveaway.
The online fundraiser ended on Dec. 20, 2020. Caroler Kim Gusby won the competition by raising $762 which was 305% of her goal. The organization raised over $12,000 through this online fundraiser for single moms. For more information, visit www.christmascarolcontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.