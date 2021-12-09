December 9, 2021 - Savannah Master Calendar (SMC) recently launched a new, FREE community resource to serve as a central hub that highlights all volunteer opportunities for both youth and adult Savannahians - the Savannah Volunteer Board. This initiative is sponsored with the support of The Eichholz Law Firm (TELF).
The Volunteer Board was created for the local community and is both user-friendly and free for any organization to post its volunteer opportunities. SMC hopes this community Board will continue to assist all nonprofits, as well as highlight new opportunities for afterschool youth volunteer programs.
Visit savannahmastercalendar.com/volunteer-jobs for more information.
