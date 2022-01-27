January 27, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new spring intern, Emily Vonck. At LFPR, the roles of the intern are to support team members through drafting news releases, managing client media coverage, content creation, social media management, and drafting materials for various clients.
Vonck was born in Kennesaw, Georgia and is in her final semester at Georgia Southern University (GSU). She will graduate with honors in May 2022, earning her Bachelor of Science in Public Relations. She is currently the president of Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), works part time at a Statesboro pottery studio, Southern Pottery and Art Studio, and volunteers her spare time at the local soup kitchen. Through her courses at GSU, Vonck has worked with several organizations in the Statesboro area and completed an internship with The Otis Redding Foundation to help further develop her understanding of the public relations industry.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to work with such a reputable and well-known agency like Lesley Francis PR,” Vonck said. “I am looking forward to working with this talented group of women to develop my skills through their diverse range of clients.”
Visit lesleyfrancispr.com for more information.
