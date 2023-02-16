February 16, 2023 - The Association of Fundraising Professionals Coastal Georgia Chapter will hold a workshop Wednesday, Feb. 22, “10 Tips on How to get Your Good News Picked Up in the Media” given by publicist Marjorie Young.
Young is author of “Reputation Matrix™” and founder of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc.
According to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company, 92 percent of new business and business referrals come from word of mouth.
Having articles and news stories run about an organization can help to create positive buzz in the community and online. These stories, along with those that run on the six o’clock news, bring high visibility, credibility and good word of mouth to the organization being featured. This is called “earned media,” as opposed to paid advertising.
This workshop will go over 10 strategies to help groups connect with news managers looking for content in hopes of getting their stories broadcast or published.
The session will be held at Center Parc Credit Union’s Community Room, 5698-A Ogeechee Road at Berwick Market.
The cost of this workshop is $10 for chapter members and $25 for nonmembers. Click here to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.