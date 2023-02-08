February 8, 2023 - Official Guides of Savannah (OGS) submitted its member, Telfair Museums’ brochure as an entry in The International Association of Visitor Information Providers 2022 Best Brochure Awards Competition, and the business was awarded First Place in our region in this prestigious annual contest.
Visitor International, The International Association of Visitor Information Providers, runs an annual ‘Best Brochure Awards’ competition to encourage the effective design of brochures for visitors, and to acknowledge and commend those that produce well-designed, quality visitor brochures. During 2022, from a possible field of 15,000 brochures, representing the collective client base of the association’s membership, brochures were nominated for consideration for the awards. The selection criteria used to both short-list the best brochures, and to select the overall and regional winners, included the visual appeal of the brochure; its effectiveness in communicating to visitors; the brochure’s content, and the quality of the print materials used. Judges were all industry professionals representing visitor information providers from the USA, Canada and Europe.
