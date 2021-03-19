March 19, 2021 - WJCL 22 Sports Director Frank Sulkowski has been named the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Sulkowski is the first Savannah area sports anchor to be chosen in the award’s history.
“There is no doubt that Frank’s commitment to highlight sports in our region comes from the heart,” said WJCL President and General Manager Ben Hart. “Frank loves Georgia and South Carolina sports and is a champion for bringing those stories to life.”
“Frank’s tireless commitment to local sports is on display every night for our community,” added WJCL 22 News Director Will Dillard. “This award will only ignite that drive to spotlight the teams and athletes of our area.”
“I’m honored, and humbled to be named Georgia Sportscaster of the Year,” said Sulkowski. “Thank you to everyone at the National Sports Media Association for the recognition for simply doing a job I love. I also want to thank WJCL for giving me a daily platform to recognize outstanding local teams and athletes.”
Sulkowski joined WJCL as Sports Director in 2006. In addition to nightly sportscasts, he produces multiple local sports specials every year with the WJCL 22 Sports Team. In addition to the Sportscaster of the Year honor he has earned multiple awards in both sports and news from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, the Associated Press and the Edward R. Murrow Awards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.