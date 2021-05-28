May 28, 2021 - Lesley Francis Public Relations has appointed Ivey Grace Smith as their new summer intern. In this position she will support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluation, content creation, social media management, and drafting materials for various clients.
Ivey Grace Smith was born and raised in Hazlehurst, Georgia and is an upcoming senior at Georgia Southern University majoring in Public Relations with a minor in communications and digital marketing. She is an active member of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and was recently elected Vice President of the organization for the 2021-2022 school year.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to intern with such a well-known agency such as LFPR and aesthetic to work alongside with a lovely group of ladies who I know will help direct and guide my path into this field of work that I have grown to love,” Smith said. “I am super pumped to jump in with all hands on deck and gain knowledge about this ever-changing profession.”
Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) is an award-winning public relations agency established in 2011 in Richmond Hill, GA. Visit lesleyfrancispr.com for more information.
