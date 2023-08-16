August 16, 2023 - WTOC meteorologist Jamie Ertle has been named “Best TV Personality” in the 2023 Official Community’s Choice Awards, Best of the Coastal Empire. The Official Community’s Choice Awards celebrates the best businesses and organizations across our market. The Award puts the power in the hands of the local community to nominate and vote for their favorites in many different categories.
Ertle began working at WTOC in the spring of 2005 and has worn many hats since. She earned the rank of manager after producing The News at 6 and 11 and joined the weather team after completing her degree at Mississippi State (with the help of some classes at Georgia Southern-GATA.) Ertle also has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Central Florida.
