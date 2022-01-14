January 14, 2022 – The Savannah Morning News will be one of 136 Gannett-owned newspapers in the U.S. to drop their Saturday print edition as of March 5, 2022. Gannett has announced that each of the newspapers will produce a full digital replica e-edition for subscribers to read, a virtual newspaper.
For industry experts, the decision is clearly a cost-cutting move though the company does not intend to reduce the price of a 7-day subscription or pass on savings to subscribers according to multiple Gannett employees interviewed by the Savannah Business Journal (SBJ).
The SBJ is owned by Lou Phelps, Managing Partner of Phelps, Cutler & Associates, a national media consulting firm.
Daily newspapers are losing subscribers and local advertising, and the COVID pandemic significantly cut advertising insert revenue as well. Adding to the industry's woes are rising labor and newsprint costs.
“Print, daily newspapers across the U.S. are also struggling to retain home delivery carriers due to Covid-19, due to an aging U.S. workforce, due to rising gas prices, and due to federal stimulus money that has helped many families cover their household bills,” explained Phelps.
“If carriers lose their Saturday home delivery per-stop fees undr this plan, it's hard to understand how this doesn’t make carrier retention even more of a problem. Further, many carriers pick up their Sunday insert packages on Saturday at the plant, and begin to get ready for Sunday morning home delivery. Since they won’t be going to their distribution locations on Saturday, that will be a hurtle to overcome for all Gannett newspapers," she added.
The decision by Gannett is affectingboth large and small markets for the company.
The Morning News has not made any formal announcement yet on subscription rates. But, Hugh McGarry, Managing Partner of H.M. Media Consulting LLC of Denver, CO, considered one of the top newspaper circulation experts in the U.S., told the SBJ in an interview today that “Gannett has internally indicated that there will be no reduction in subscription rates, even with the cut from 7 to 6 days of print. In fact, their plan is to continue to raise rates in many markets.”
Like all daily, weekly and business journal and niche publications, news, advertising and information is delivered on many platforms, including website, newsletters, mobile apps, social media channels.
Gannett will be sweetening the deal by giving subscribers access to every e-edition in the USA TODAY Network - 200-plus publications in the network.
All 30 McClatchy papers – such as Macon and Columbus, GA. - and nearly all of Advance Local papers, have dropped Saturday papers, notes Rick Edmonds, media business analyst for the nonprofit Poynter Institute for Media Studies Inc. in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Tampa Bay Times, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and both Salt Lake City papers have cut back even more days, he has pointed out to a number of national media sources.
For example, the Cleveland Plain Dealer publishes a print newspaper only four day a week, Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
