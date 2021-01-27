January 27, 2021 - Alienworx, a Savannah-based, award-winning film and video production company, recently announced a company relaunch. In addition to a brand new website (alienworx.com), Alienworx is promoting its new approach to support for film and television, specialized equipment rental and the vast production services it offers for corporate clients.
“Alienworx is a small, dynamic team with huge resources, a nationwide professional network and a passion for storytelling. We have worked hard to expand our services and tools to bring our clients the very best production services in the region,” said Mark Nguyen, Cofounder and Creative Director, Alienworx.
Run and operated by IATSE & LOCAL 600 crew, Alienworx was the first FAA-exempt media company to be part of the union as an aerial crew in the
southeast. For more information, visit alienworx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.