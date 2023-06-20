June 20, 2023 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new Summer Intern, Jessica Bunn. At LFPR, the role of the Summer Intern is to support team members through drafting news releases, managing client media coverage, content creation, social media management, and drafting materials for clients.
Bunn was born and raised in Griffin, Georgia and is in her final year at Georgia Southern University (GSU). She will graduate in December 2023, earning her Bachelor of Science in Public Relations. She is currently the director of internal communications of Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). Her organization, dedication, interpersonal skills, as well as her passion for problem solving led her to LFPR, an accredited agency for GSU’s internship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.