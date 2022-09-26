September 26, 2022 - RobMark WEB • ADVERTISING • PR, an award-winning, full-service, web, advertising, public relations, and marketing firm has named Katey LeZotte as the company’s vice president. LeZotte has been with the firm since 2015 and previously served as director of client services.
“Katey has a passion for providing clients with exceptional service and measurable success,” Lisa Markowitz Henderson, President of RobMark said. “Her positive personality and can-do attitude help her to swiftly work through various challenges and deliver results.”
Ted Robertson, RobMark’s CEO, said, “Katey listens to our clients and understands their needs, both of which help to build long-term relationships. She and our entire RobMark team know that working with our clients, understanding their needs, and helping them to succeed are among the reasons that we are celebrating 32 years in business this year.”
A dedicated and talented leader, LeZotte has a decade of industry experience. Prior to joining RobMark, she was a public relations and social media specialist at a full-service agency in Mount Pleasant, SC.
LeZotte’s expertise ranges from writing and creative development to social media, advertising, public relations, project management, and more. In addition, her editorial background established early in her career has given her a sharp editing eye across projects for a breadth of diverse clients.
Originally from Raleigh, NC, LeZotte received her B.S. degree in Communication from East Carolina University (ECU) with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, she received the ECU School of Communication's Most Outstanding Graduate Award and ECU Foreign Languages and Literature’s Most Outstanding Spanish Minor Award.
Outside of the office, LeZotte enjoys giving back to the community as an active member of the Junior League of Savannah. She and her husband, Tony, are new parents to their son Duke who, in true Savannah fashion, was born on St. Patrick's Day earlier this year.
