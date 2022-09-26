September 26, 2022 - RobMark WEB • ADVERTISING • PR, an award-winning, full-service, web, advertising, public relations, and marketing firm has named Katey LeZotte as the company’s vice president. LeZotte has been with the firm since 2015 and previously served as director of client services.

“Katey has a passion for providing clients with exceptional service and measurable success,” Lisa Markowitz Henderson, President of RobMark said. “Her positive personality and can-do attitude help her to swiftly work through various challenges and deliver results.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.