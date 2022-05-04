May 4, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the promotions of three current employees and the addition of a new employee.
Kristyn Fielding, who has been with LFPR for six years, was elevated from senior account manager to account director. Allie Robinson, a two-year LFPR veteran and former senior account executive, is now an account manager, and Crystal Vogel, a team member of four years, is now the social media and design manager. LFPR also welcomed Emily Vonck, who served as the agency’sspring 2022 intern, to the team as a marketing assistant. Fielding and Robinson graduated from Georgia Southern University, which will soon be Vonck’s alma mater as well; Vogel earned her degree at Armstrong State University.
“I am delighted to have each one of these ladies on my team and thoroughly enjoy working with them daily,” LFPR founder and CEO Lesley Francis said. “Each stafferis dedicated to this company, its success, and the clients we serve, as is evidenced by quality work they produce and their wonderful attitudes.I am proud to offer these well-deserved promotions and excited to watch their careers continue to grow.”
LFPR is a growingPR and marketing agency established by Lesley Francis in 2011. The award-winning firm is based in Richmond Hill, Ga, and currently servesover 25 nonprofit, small-business and education clients spanning from South Carolina to Florida.
