March 31, 2023 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of a new Digital Media Coordinator, Catherine Kilburg, and Website Developer and Designer, Julia Shin.
At LFPR, Catherine, as Digital Media Coordinator, is responsible for creating, disseminating, and analyzing digital media content across platforms, including social media, blogs, email, and websites. Catherine is a recent graduate from Georgia Southern University, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Julia, as Website Developer and Designer, is to manage the design of websites, as well as branding and digital and print materials, while analyzing website performance metrics and user engagement to make effective design decisions. Julia is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.
"I am thrilled to join this talented all-women team and excited for the opportunity to take on my new role at LFPR,” Julia said. “I am eager to dive in and learn from such an admirable group of women, as well as work with an exceptional range of clients,” Catherine adds.
As a full-service marketing agency, LFPR’s digital marketing services have grown significantly in recent years, reflecting the evolution of the promotional landscape. This builds on our long-standing expertise in traditional public relations. LFPR offers a comprehensive range of services, including media relations, copywriting, strategic input, reputation management, issues and crisis management, digital design, graphic design, branding, event management, and advertising, as well as website, online marketing, and social media services. For more information, visit lesleyfrancispr.com.
