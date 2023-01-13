January 13, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the promotions of team members Kristyn Beasley, Shelby McKee, and Allie Robinson.
Kristyn Beasley, who has been with LFPR for seven years, was elevated from Account Director to Vice President of Marketing. Shelby McKee, who joined the team in 2021, was also promoted from Digital Design Director to Vice President of Digital Design. Allie Robinson, who joined LFPR in 2020 and is a former Account Manager, is now an Account Director at the company.
“I am delighted to announce these well-deserved promotions to such a talented and dedicated team,” LFPR founder and CEO Lesley Francis said. “All of these women have gone above and beyond for LFPR and significantly contributed to our growth in 2022. I am proud to work alongside them.”
LFPR is a growing PR, marketing, and digital agency established by Lesley Francis in 2011. The award-winning firm is based in Richmond Hill, Ga, and currently serves over 25 nonprofit, small-business and education clients spanning in the Coastal Empire and nationally. LFPR offers many services to fulfill every marketing need including media relations, graphic design, crisis management, social media management, website building and maintenance, and much more. For more information, visit lesleyfrancispr.com and follow them on social media.
