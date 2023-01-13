LFPR Promotion Pic - 1

January 13, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the promotions of team members Kristyn Beasley, Shelby McKee, and Allie Robinson.

Kristyn Beasley, who has been with LFPR for seven years, was elevated from Account Director to Vice President of Marketing. Shelby McKee, who joined the team in 2021, was also promoted from Digital Design Director to Vice President of Digital Design. Allie Robinson, who joined LFPR in 2020 and is a former Account Manager, is now an Account Director at the company.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.