September 2, 2022 - Libby O Marketing, Inc. has announced the new hire of Libby Parent, to the Hilton Head-based, boutique marketing firm. Parent joins as a Content Creator for the firm, Libby O Marketing, which is now in its 8th year in business.

Originally from Connecticut, Parent moved to Savannah to attend the Savannah College of Art & Design where she simultaneously worked for a non-profit called Positive Development. She graduated SCAD with her BFA in Illustration and a minor in Creative Writing.   

