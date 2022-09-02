September 2, 2022 - Libby O Marketing, Inc. has announced the new hire of Libby Parent, to the Hilton Head-based, boutique marketing firm. Parent joins as a Content Creator for the firm, Libby O Marketing, which is now in its 8th year in business.
Originally from Connecticut, Parent moved to Savannah to attend the Savannah College of Art & Design where she simultaneously worked for a non-profit called Positive Development. She graduated SCAD with her BFA in Illustration and a minor in Creative Writing.
For Libby O Marketing, Parent is responsible for creating creative and on brand content for their client websites, blogs, and social media channels. With a design and creative writing background, her skills matched the growing need for a content creator.
“I was hoping ‘Libby’ Parent would be a fit for my marketing business,” says founder, Libby O’Regan. “She’s got the perfect combination of writing skills, design skills, and organization needed for this job. Plus, her name was Libby, so it just had to work!”
Libby Parent resides in Savannah with her long-time boyfriend and two cats. Visit www.libbyomarketing.com to learn more.
