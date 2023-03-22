March 22, 2023 - Red Clay Writers Conference is the annual conference of Georgia Writers Association. Since 2009, Red Clay encourages and inspires writers through literary events that focus on the art and craft of writing.
This year the organization will host the 13th Annual Red Clay Writers Conference on Saturday, April 15 (in-person) and on Sunday, April 16 (virtual). The two-day conference consists of workshops and panels with renowned writers and editors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.