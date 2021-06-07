June 7, 2021 - Marjorie Young received The Robert S. Abbot Memorial Award for Meritorious Service in Mass Communications by Savannah State University after delivering the keynote address at their 70th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute.
The Robert S. Abbott Memorial Award—named in memory of Robert S. Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender—is awarded to a communications professional annually for their work in the field of communications.
Young was selected by Savannah State University’s department of journalism and mass communications as the keynote speaker for their annual event, which was held virtually from February 25-26, 2021. Senator Jon Ossoff delivered opening remarks to kick off the event.
This year’s theme, “Zooming Into 70: A Legacy that embodies Media and Education,” was centered around SRPI’s 70th anniversary while discussing the world’s unprecedented reliance on digital technology as it survives the global pandemic.
Marjorie Young is the founder of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., a reputation marketing company. She is the author of a PR book called, Reputation Matrix™ that empowers business owners and nonprofit organizations to take control of their PR, brand, and message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.