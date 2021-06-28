June 28, 2021 - Cecilia Russo Marketing announced that Megan McCarthy has joined the public relations and marketing firm for a summer internship. In this position, McCarthy supports the entire staff's brand management efforts through media relations, writing and distributing news releases, content creation for print and social media platforms, photography and videography, event planning and management, search engine optimization, media coverage tracking, and research.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a reputable agency as Cecilia Russo Marketing,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to forging meaningful relationships with the clients and community leaders I meet this summer and am thrilled to have such extensive hands-on experience in a field I am so passionate about already.”
When she is not studying or working, McCarthy enjoys boat rides, baking and spending time with her friends and family.
