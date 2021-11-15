November 15, 2021 - Good Cause Marketing, a local, woman-owned marketing and public relations company, recently announced the launch of its new website, goodcausemarketing.com. The fully redesigned site reflects the company’s recent growth and success within the Savannah community.
The new goodcausemarketing.com was designed by TradeBark, a local website design agency, and features stunning new brand photography from Shot by Somi Studios, a Savannah-based photography studio. Good Cause Marketing made it a priority to work with other local businesses when reimagining its website.
“We are excited to celebrate a year of growth with the launch of our new website,” said Kendra DeMoura, Founder & CEO of Good Cause Marketing. “This dynamic new site gives fresh insight into what sets Good Cause and our clients apart: a shared love of our community and a dedication to doing good as we do business.”
Good Cause Marketing invites visitors to explore the many new features of its website. The blog will be updated regularly with valuable educational content on cause marketing– and PR-related topics as well as client press releases. The new Services page allows users to view and sort Good Cause services by category to learn more about the company’s offerings. A fun Team page provides professional and personal facts about CEO Kendra DeMoura and Public Relations Manager Katie Cupp. Finally, visitors will be able to stay in the loop and learn more about Good Cause Marketing’s upcoming campaigns on the Events page.
