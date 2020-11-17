November 17, 2020 - Savannah Master Calendar and website design agency TradeBark recently announced that the Savannah Master Calendar website has been recognized with a 2020 Gold MarCom Award. TradeBark received this award in the "Event" website category for its work building savannahmastercalendar.com.
TradeBark was selected to design and develop a total renovation to the Savannah Master Calendar digital property, resulting in a new, sleek website that allows visitors easy access to the #1 source for Savannah events.
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Entries are received from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The competition has grown to perhaps the largest of its kind in the world. Winners are listed on the official MarCom website at www.marcomawards.com/winners and range in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.
MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence.
