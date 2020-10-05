October 5, 2020 - Parker’s was recently voted the “Most Fabulous Convenience Store” by readers of Effingham Living, a popular lifestyle magazine published by the Effingham Herald in Rincon, Ga. This year marks the fifth time that Parker’s has been honored by Effingham Living readers for having the area’s finest convenience stores.
“At Parker’s, we truly value customer service and community engagement, so this award means a great deal to our team and validates their hard work,” says Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re deeply honored to be Effingham County’s favorite convenience store company and look forward to offering Effingham customers the highest quality products and freshly prepared, Southern-style Parker’s Kitchen food for many years to come.”
In August 2020, Effingham Living readers were invited to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, locations, attractions and community leaders in Effingham County, Ga. for the annual Most Fabulous contest. The 2020 contest received over 135,000 votes, making it the largest in the magazine’s history. Parker’s will be featured in Effingham Living’s Most Fabulous Issue and in the Effingham Herald, along with the other 2020 winners.
Founded in 1976, Parker’s serves award-winning Southern-inspired food and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception. The company gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which donates a portion of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of the month.
Parker’s has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years and was honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores, by The Shelby Report as the Southeast Retailer of the Year and by Convenience Store News as the Foodservice Leader of the Year. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.
