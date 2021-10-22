October 22, 2021 - RobMark WEB • ADVERTISING • PR has promoted Kelsey Smith to Website Project Manager and Mary Henderson to Social Media Specialist.
“We are thrilled to have Kelsey and Mary as part of our team and we know that they will continue to excel in their new positions,” Lisa Markowitz Henderson, President of RobMark said. “They are two extremely talented individuals who put their expertise, creativity, and positive attitude to work for our clients.”
Prior to her promotion, Smith served as RobMark’s Account Coordinator. As Website Project Manager, she will utilize her excellent organizational, time-management, and communications skills to oversee the development of website projects from inception to launch.
Smith has nearly a decade of experience in digital marketing and creating compelling content that drives engagement. Her previous work experience includes serving as the Digital Marketing Specialist at Great Dane and as the CDC Federal Credit Union’s Marketing Coordinator. A Savannah native, Smith earned a B.A. degree from Georgia College & State University with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in French. Smith is certified in Pardot and Google Analytics.
Henderson originally joined RobMark as an Account Assistant and has recently been promoted to Social Media Specialist. In her new role, Henderson works with clients on a variety of social media needs, including content creation, content scheduling, community engagement, and social media advertising. Before RobMark, Henderson worked for regional lifestyle magazines as Assistant Editor, Web Editor and Managing Editor.
A graduate of Georgia College & State University with a B.A. degree in Mass Communication and minor in Rhetoric, Henderson recently earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communications & Leadership from Georgia Southern University. She is a Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate. Her other certifications include HubSpot, Inbound Marketing, and Google Analytics.
