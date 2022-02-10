February 10, 2022 - Abshire Public Relations recently named Shannon O’Keefe Phillips vice president.
Phillips joined the firm in 2018, where she has served as Creative Director. She specializes in videography and photography, oversees social media and graphic design, handles media relations, and works with clients to help deliver their strategic vision.
Prior to joining Abshire Public Relations, Phillips worked in the news business serving as the Senior Producer for WCTV (the CBS affiliate in Tallahassee, FL). In that role, she was a newsroom manager dedicated to overseeing their team of producers, telling emotionally driven stories, managing special projects and live remotes, creating custom graphics, and producing aggressively showcased newscasts each day.
A native of Kennesaw, Phillips received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Broadcast Journalism and Communications from the University of Georgia.
She is a current member of the 2022 Leadership Savannah Class, serves on the board of the Savannah Jaycees, is a member of the Savannah Foundation’s Emerging Leaders, and coaches youth cheerleading.
