December 13, 2021 -
Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of a new website developer, Shelby McKee. In her new role, McKee will design, create, modify, and maintain client websites and keep them current with user-friendly technology. She’ll also develop test routines and schedules to ensure consistent website displays across all device types, perform routine website audits to identify and resolve issues, integrate websites with other computer applications, and monitor new website developments and trends.
McKee recently graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and received a certificate of graphic design and digital imaging. She is a certified UI and digital designer with over two years of experience building products and brands with user-centered design. Her multidisciplinary education highlighted her passion for user-centered design and provided her with experience in many different fields within IT and design. As a certified designer, she is passionate about creating user experiences that are inclusive, delightful, and frustration-free.
“I am so pleased to bring my passion for creating positive digital experiences to Lesley Francis Public Relations and their clients,” McKee said. “My skills, training, and experience give me the knowledge to develop website that will generate positive experiences for website users and are sure to please LFPR’s clients. I want to ensure that our clients are able to be a part of the brand-building process and can utilize their platforms effectively.”
Visit lesleyfrancispr.com for more information.
