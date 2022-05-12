May 12, 2022 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the promotion of Shelby McKee to Digital Design Director.
McKee has worked with LFPR since 2021 as the marketing agency’s Website Designer and has been instrumental in the company’s recent growth. As Digital Design Director, she will manage the design of responsive, user-friendly websites, as well as branding and digital and print materials, while tracking and analyzing website performance metrics and user engagement to make effective and data-driven design decisions.
“Shelby has proven herself as an enthusiastic and extremely effective member of our team,” said Lesley Francis, CEO and Founder of LFPR. “I am really delighted that she will be joining us in this more senior, full-time role. As website design, management, and hosting becomes a bigger and more important part of our offering to clients, I’m glad to have Shelby lead our online services.” For more information, visit https://lesleyfrancispr.com/services/.
