September 13, 2022 - Colonial Group Inc. has announced that Alexandra (Alex) McCants has been named in the newly created role of vice president of Human Resources for the Savannah-based group of companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Alex to this newly created role,” said Brett H. Giesick, executive vice president and COO. “She brings considerable experience and will surely expand and strengthen the company’s support of our 2000-plus employees.”

