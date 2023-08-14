August 14, 2023 - Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) has announced the sale of Pro Disposal USA, LLC (Pro Disposal) to Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. (Coastal), a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), which is an asset management arm of the Australian bank Macquarie Group Limited.

Founded by Alex Cano in 2007, Pro Disposal is a vertically integrated solid waste management solutions provider operating across the greater Lowcountry markets from Savannah, GA to Charleston, SC. The Ridgeland, SC-based company's presence in a fast-growing geography was further accelerated following the 2020 recapitalization by Ironwood Capital and industry veterans Jeff Kendall, Dan Clark, and Frank and Jerry Antonacci, supporting a vertical integration and geographic expansion strategy, yielding one of the largest independently owned waste management firms in the southeastern United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.