August 17, 2023 - DILE Solutions, a leading provider of transportation and warehousing solutions, has announced its expansion into the Savannah, GA market. This strategic move reflects DILE Solutions' dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and further solidifies its position as a key player in the logistics industry.
DILE Solutions has chosen Savannah as its newest location due to the region's robust transportation infrastructure and its position as a major gateway for international trade. The company aims to leverage these advantages to enhance its transportation and warehousing service offerings and provide innovative solutions to its clientele.
In this significant expansion, DILE Solutions has partnered with Scotland Wright Associates (SWA), a renowned commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, to secure a 198,000 square feet space in the recently opened Rockingham Farms Logistics Park. SWA, known for its expertise in assisting businesses in finding suitable locations, has played a pivotal role in representing DILE Solutions throughout the leasing process. This transaction further validates SWA’s investment into its nationwide 3PL Advisory practice and the growing Industrial Services platform.
DILE Solutions takes pride in its comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries. With the expansion into Savannah, the company will continue to provide its clients with end-to-end logistics solutions, including transportation management, warehousing and distribution, inventory optimization, customs brokerage, and more.
"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the Savannah market," said Phillip Li, CEO of DILE Solutions. "Savannah's strategic location and growing port infrastructure make it an ideal place to grow our services. We are committed to delivering exceptional service by optimizing the seamless delivery of products, and with the Port of Savannah being the fastest-growing container terminal in America, there’s a massive opportunity to offer our logistics solutions to an increasing number of companies. We are grateful to Scotland Wright Associates for their invaluable assistance in securing the space in Rockingham Farms Logistics Park, which will serve as our gateway to success in Savannah."
