August 25, 2021 - JLL has announced the official launch of its practice in Savannah, Georgia. JLL Vice President Bennett Rudder will lead local operations and co-occupy office space with Judge Commercial, a Savannah-based real estate firm.
“Over the past several years working with Judge Commercial, our team has demonstrated incredible expertise in the market selling over 1,000 acres of land, leasing over two million square feet and structuring multiple capital transactions,” said JLL Market Director Mike Sivewright. “As the global industrial sector continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re certain the time is right to solidify our presence in Savannah, capitalizing on the city’s robust logistics network. Having boots on the ground will enable us to better serve our clients throughout the region.”
Rudder brings extensive local experience to JLL’s Savannah office where he will continue to represent industrial tenants and landlords, and assist clients with bulk distribution and e-commerce industrial real estate needs. Rudder is a member of JLL’s national Supply Chain & Logistics Solutions Team and holds active real estate licenses in both Georgia and South Carolina. Over the previous 12 months, Rudder, along with team members Chris Tomasulo and Ryan Hoyt, have closed over $200 million in industrial transactions in the Savannah marketplace.
“The pandemic drastically accelerated the rise of e-commerce and bolstered demand for well-located warehousing and logistics space in high-growth markets like Savannah,” said JLL Senior Managing Director Ryan Hoyt. “As Port activity continues to surge and investors increasingly look for industrial opportunities along Savannah’s I-16 and I-95 corridor, there is a new need to expand our services and drive market-leading strategy across the region.”
As part of the expansion, JLL will continue working closely with Judge Commercial on a variety of projects. Founded in 2005 by Lori Judge, Judge Realty focuses on a variety of real estate services, including retail, industrial and residential sales, landlord representation, tenant representation and property management.
“We’re thrilled to build upon the foundation our firm has established in the market and continue to grow our operations,” said Judge. “Working with JLL is a strategic move for our organizations, and we’re looking forward to joining forces to best serve the needs of our clients.”
Since last year, occupier demand in Savannah has grown by nearly 10 million square feet, according to JLL’s Industrial Tenant Demand Study. This surge is tied to increased activity at the Port, as more tenants choose warehouse and distribution space in Savannah to enhance accessibility in receiving product from more varied seaport locations. JLL’s experts predict future demand will keep up with 2021’s levels as the added container capacity comes online.
