By Paul Bowen

August 3, 2023 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the high-performing G550 fleet recently completed its 1 millionth landing, proving the long-lasting durability of the aircraft and its continued performance excellence. To date, the G550 fleet has logged 2.6 million flight hours.

“Two decades after the aircraft entered service, the G550 continues to achieve in-service milestones and add to its impressive list of accolades as evidenced by this 1 millionth landing,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “This is a testament to the quality of the G550 and the technology that Gulfstream introduced on this aircraft, which paved the way for our next-generation fleet. The G550 is also backed by Gulfstream’s Customer Support worldwide network, which helps ensure continued service achievements like this one.”

