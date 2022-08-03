August 3, 2022 - Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has been awarded the management assignment for 2016 Trade Center Blvd. in Rincon, Georgia, (“Building 2C”) at the Georgia International Trade Center (GITC), close to Savannah, Georgia. Lincoln’s Senior Vice President of Management Services Shane Froman and Senior Portfolio Manager, Industrial Lead Kim Steward will oversee the assignment.
“As the Port’s container volume continues to expand, Savannah has solidified its position as the fastest growing port and one of the most competitive industrial markets in the country, with vacancy rates dipping well below 1%,” said Froman. “We anticipate another record-breaking year for Savannah’s industrial market, and our team is delighted to grow our management portfolio at GITC, in partnership with Invesco, at such a pivotal moment in the coastal city’s growth story.”
