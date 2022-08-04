August 4, 2022 - Savannah-based Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. (COI) has announced the appointment of Bob Kenyon as division president. The Savannah-based subsidiary of Colonial Group, Inc. has been a trusted name in the fuel and lubricant management business for over 100 years.

“Bob has the expertise and knowledge of the industry to lead COI into the future,” said Christian Demere, Colonial Group president and CEO. “More importantly, he has the leadership skills to develop and build upon the great team we have here at Colonial. Bob is high-energy and extremely enthusiastic about growing the business and building great teams. I am excited to work with him and look forward to what is to come for the divisions he will lead.”

