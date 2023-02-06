ColonialGroupSoaringEagleAward1.jpg

Cory VanVoorhis, Retail IT Manager for Enmarket, accepts the 2022 Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award presented to him by Christian Demere, President and CEO of Colonial Group, Inc.

February 3, 2023 - Colonial Group, Inc. has announced that Cory VanVoorhis has received the Savannah-based company’s second annual Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award. The award’s 2022 recipient was revealed at the annual company party held at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

The award was named in honor of the company chairman, Robert H. Demere, Jr., who also had served as its president and chief executive officer from 1986 to 2021. Colonial Group has continued to operate as a privately held business since 1921 through the chairmanships of its founder, Raymond Demere; his son, Robert H. Demere, Sr.; and Robert’s son, Demere Jr. In 2018, Christian

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.