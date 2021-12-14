December 14, 2021 - Colonial Chemical Solutions, Inc. (CCS), a subsidiary of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Industrial Chemicals Inc. The 80-year-old company, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, provides a wide selection of industrial chemicals and offers services including repackaging, storage, custom blending, contract storage and packaging, and chemical logistical support.
“The supply chain issues affecting many industries are also rippling through the chemical industry, but both Colonial Chemical and Industrial Chemicals have a strong presence in our respective markets and expect this acquisition to strengthen our existing relationships with customers and suppliers,” said Rob Roberts, president of Colonial Chemical Solutions. “The cultures of both companies are similar in that our parent company, family-owned Colonial Group, just celebrated its 100th anniversary and Industrial Chemicals has been serving the chemical needs of industry for more than eighty years. Our two companies are well respected by customers and suppliers and also have an existing 15-year business relationship and a history of working together that we will build on.”
Roberts says the acquisition was attractive due to Industrial Chemicals’ geography and growth, along with a complementary product line and a shared culture of creating lasting customer and supplier relationships. With sites in Savannah, Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Colonial Chemical’s sales cover most locations east of the Mississippi River while Industrial Chemical’s sales are primarily focused in Virginia, served from the company’s home base in Richmond.
“This acquisition will add significant benefits and opportunities for chemical users in the entire region,” said William Lane, president of Industrial Chemicals. “The combined capabilities of Colonial Chemical Solutions and Industrial Chemicals will enhance two very customer focused companies with the reach and resources of Colonial’s global supply chain. We are excited to be able to present these offerings to the market and look forward to the continued growth we know this will bring.”
In conjunction with the expansion, Roberts plans to place significant investment into Colonial Chemical’s existing logistics capabilities, including growing its fleet of trucks, rail and warehouses.
“Though the current industry volatility has disrupted international shipping and severely reduced trucking capacity, both of these companies have built a stable base and will continue to instill customer confidence,” he said. “Building from this foundation, we are already focused on growing our existing business in the market with current and new customers.”
Through the combined and improved logistics capabilities of both companies, Roberts anticipates continued improvements in how the expanded company will serve a growing customer base. He expects Colonial Chemical Solutions to continue to offer services such as managed inventory in supply chains, storage, blending and repackaging. He also plans to continue focusing on chemicals used in food, pharmaceutical, printing, oil and gas, specialty, textile, water, pulp and paper, and mining industries, among others.
