December 15, 2022 - KISS USA, a global beauty company, has announced that they will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County.

"Georgia's efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global companies like KISS to this No. 1 state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're happy to welcome them to the Peach State and we're grateful for the hardworking ports operators who will ensure their goods, along with so many others, continue to reach consumers around the world."

