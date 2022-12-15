December 15, 2022 - KISS USA, a global beauty company, has announced that they will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County.
"Georgia's efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global companies like KISS to this No. 1 state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're happy to welcome them to the Peach State and we're grateful for the hardworking ports operators who will ensure their goods, along with so many others, continue to reach consumers around the world."
KISS was founded in 1989 in New York and has grown into one of the largest cosmetic companies in the country. It offers a wide variety of beauty supplies to more than 100 countries, including nail, hair, and cosmetic products designed for at-home use.
"With the establishment of a logistics center in the Savannah area, one of the United State’s leading container terminals; we are confident that a more smooth product supply to the eastern region, excellent manpower in the region, and active cooperation and help from local and state governments will lead to upgraded business operations," said Peter Won, Senior Director and Head of Human Resources at KISS. "We are actively preparing for the start of the business in Savannah sometime in March of next year."
KISS's new facility will be located at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site. Interested individuals can learn more about available positions and working at KISS at www.kissusa.com/careers.
"We are very excited to welcome KISS to Bryan County," said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. "We have enjoyed working with the company throughout the recruitment process and look forward to continuing that relationship as KISS begins to create the 395 new jobs they are bringing to our community."
Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.
"KISS joins a robust number of global companies that have come to Georgia for our unmatched logistics network and combination of assets that help businesses achieve their goals," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Local communities have supported this growth through investing in infrastructure development and GRAD sites. When paired with Quick Start’s statewide workforce training, Georgia’s economic development community has created a three-pronged approach to tackle some of the greatest challenges businesses face today. We're excited about the jobs and opportunities KISS and Bryan County are creating."
In order to earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements before a prospective business visit. Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development is a proactive way for both community planners and landowners to help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.