December 15, 2020 - OmniTRAX, Inc. and its affiliate Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub are funding 100,000 meals to help America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serve Coastal Georgia while pledging volunteer employee support to help feed the hungry. OmniTRAX COO Gord Anutooshkin joined local representatives at the food bank’s office to share the company’s commitment to the region.
“Georgia has been a welcoming partner and we are pleased to have the opportunity to team up with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to battle local hunger,” said OmniTRAX COO Gord Anutooshkin. “By lending our time and resources to existing local efforts, we can make a meaningful impact on those in need this winter.”
Established in 1981, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Coastal Georgia.
“Food insecurity is a chronic problem that has only grown under these circumstances,” said America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia CEO Mary Jane Crouch. “We are thankful for this generous pledge to empower us to serve the growing Coastal Georgia need.”
Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is a 2,700 acre master-planned development and Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Certified Site located near the Port of Savannah. OmniTRAX and the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority are partnering to develop a world class industrial park and logistics hub that brings quality companies and jobs to the community.
“OmniTRAX has been a strong addition to Effingham’s business community and continues to show that they are also a strong partner,” said State Representative Bill Hitchens. “Their commitment to Second Harvest and the people of Effingham County and Coastal Georgia is a timely and welcomed act.”
