December 9, 2020 - Founded in 1973, Roush’s Delivery Service has now expanded to a new building located at 38 West Chatham Court in Garden City. The 30,000-square-foot warehouse and office building was designed and erected by The Dewitt Tilton Group.
Dec. 9 - Roush's Delivery Service opens new warehouse flex space
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Roush’s Delivery Service provides expedited less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping and logistics services. The firm is family-owned and operated, with Mike Roush as its president and his son, Mike Roush Jr., serving as general manager.
The company recorded 400 percent growth over the last four years, which demanded a physical expansion. The family is excited to relocate to this new space in the West Chatham Business Park in Garden City.
“We have to adapt as our clients’ needs change,” said Mike Roush, president. “Most of our customers are shifting their focus to project-based work, and our new building will equip us to change gears effectively, right along with them. Yes, it's incredible that we have experienced such growth, but both that growth and the underlying reason for our expansion are rooted in the fact that we are always aiming to better serve our clients.”
The pre-engineered metal building includes 3,500 square feet of heated and cooled office space. The building is dock-high all the way around and configured in two parts: office space with future expansion available and a warehouse equipped with translucent panels along the front and rear to allow in ample natural light. There are 12 overhead garage doors that vary in size with edge and pit levelers to accommodate most any truck and its load. There is also a concrete ramp into the building from the parking level that serves as another access point for receiving and delivering goods.
"Steel and metal buildings have become extremely popular in the commercial construction industry, mainly because of their durability, and because they can virtually be used for any type of construction project, no matter how big or small," said Chris Tilton, one of two principals at the Dewitt Tilton Group. "These buildings are extremely energy-efficient, custom-designed, and low maintenance. This flex space will definitely serve the Roush Family well and we look forward to hearing that they've seen another 400 percent growth soon."
