July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia recently announce the addition of Eric Nolan as the new Vice President of Manufacturing.
Nolan joins the executive team from Gulfstream Aerospace where he served as Lead Engineer overseeing operations and production in the 3D Printing Lab. Nolan brings an extensive background in operational effectiveness and innovative business expansion to the team. In this role, Nolan will oversee all manufacturing operations and drive the expansion of G-Force Manufacturing and engineering capabilities.
For more information, visit www.goodwillsega.org.
