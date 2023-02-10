February 10, 2023 – The news on the major investment by Hyundai last month to the greater Savannah area, with a new plant in Bryan County, was more than welcome news.  But, as promised by local economic development leaders, multiple counties in the region will benefit by suppliers who will seek to locate near the plant.

Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, has announced that it will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County.

