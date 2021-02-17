February 17, 2021 - Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH), a 2,600 acre master planned multi-modal industrial park development partnership between OmniTRAX – The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate – and Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA), announced dual project milestones that mark the park’s official opening. A&R Logistics’ new global export headquarters is fully operational and the park’s new OmniTRAX rail infrastructure that enables its multi-modal export capability is officially receiving shipments from Class 1 providers CSX Transportation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern Rail (NS).
“The amazing speed of this buildout delivered well ahead of plan, under these market conditions, is a testament to the shared commitment and incredible collaboration from OmniTRAX, Broe Real Estate Group, Effingham County, the Class I railroads and the Port of Savannah,” said A&R Logistics President Chris Ball. “The Port of Savannah is poised to be a key plastics export hub, and our new export operation delivers a strategic facility from which we can best serve our customers’ global needs.”
The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) is a public-private partnership between Effingham County Industrial Development Authority and The Broe Group, parent company of affiliates OmniTRAX and Broe Real Estate. The planned twenty million square foot logistics park offers an ideal location within 12 miles of The Port of Savannah, America’s 3rd largest port, and has received tremendous support from Effingham County, the State of Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority as well as its two rail partners CSX and NS. Savannah Gateway unlocks unparalleled multi-modal logistics connectivity through rail, truck and ship to markets throughout the Southeast, North America and the World.
“The A&R facility, SGIH’s new rail yards and the miles of park rail infrastructure are the latest examples of OmniTRAX’s ability to create and deliver full spectrum rail served real estate solutions designed to solve customer needs,” said OmniTRAX Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Accounts Scott Brinner.
“Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is well positioned to capture the unprecedented level of industrial demand in the region,” said Broe Real Estate Group Executive Vice President Reagan Shanley. “As supply chains evolve to meet changing consumption and manufacturing patterns, the importance of proximity, optionality and efficiency has never been greater. SGIH combines the power of dual rail optionality with the most efficient port in the nation to deliver unmatched logistics efficiency. To continue to meet this demand, multiple new large-scale projects are currently underway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.