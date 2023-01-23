January 23, 2022 - Savannah-based Colonial Group Inc., a fourth-generation family-owned business that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, accounted for more than half a million dollars in pledges during United Way of the Coastal Empire’s traditional fall workplace campaign. The company matched the employee donation pledges dollar for dollar, with the final total equaling $552,000, the largest contribution in its 84-year history of giving to United Way. 

“Colonial Group is proud to stand with our more than 2,000 employees to improve lives in our community through the vital work of United Way of the Coastal Empire. We’ve been a part of the Savannah business community for over a century now, and corporate responsibility and community-building have been part of our story since the beginning,” said Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group.

