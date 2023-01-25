Strickland Oil Truck - colonial oil .png

January 25, 2023 - Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. announced it has acquired Strickland Oil Company effective Jan. 16, 2023. Strickland Oil has serviced Savannah and the surrounding region for 47 years delivering commercial fuel and lubricants as well as operating a cardlock location in Pooler, Ga. 

“Colonial Oil is excited about this opportunity to add customers in our home market as well as adding new team members to the Colonial family," said Chris Ingram, vice president at Colonial Oil Industries. “We have grown our commercial fuel and lubricants business substantially in the last three years and feel like we have a great team in place to support continued growth.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.