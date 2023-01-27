January 27, 2023 - Aerotech Machining, a leading manufacturer of customized, high-precision machined components, recently celebrated 30 years in business at an event including employees and their families, customers, suppliers, and others at its Bloomingdale, GA facility.
A highlight of the event was Joey Jones, President and CEO of Aerotech Machining, receiving a Key to the City from Charles D. Akridge, City Administrator, City of Bloomingdale. Jones launched Aerotech Machining in 1992 in Bloomingdale. Under his vision and leadership, the company is well-known as a respected industry leader in manufacturing complex components for the Aerospace, Agriculture, Power Generation, and Railways industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.