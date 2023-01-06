JCB's 100th Machine.jpeg

January 6, 2022 - JCB’s double-award-winning electric mini excavator recently marked another significant milestone in its short history—the production of the 1,000th machine.

JCB entered full production with the world’s first volume-produced, all-electric mini excavator in 2019. In late December employees at JCB Compact Products gathered on the shop floor to cheer the milestone 1,000th 19C-E model off the production line.

