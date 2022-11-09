November 9, 2022 -Joey Jones, President and CEO of Aerotech Machining, has been recognized as one of Georgia’s Most Influential Leaders. Jones was one of 500 leaders from throughout the state highlighted in Georgia Trend’s GEORGIA 500 / Most Influential Leaders 2022.

In making the announcement, Georgia Trend noted that the GEORGIA 500 includes “leaders around the state driving our successful economy to new heights year after year,” adding that “Our team received many nominations for our first edition of GEORGIA 500.” Other honorees include Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream Aerospace.

